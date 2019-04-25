Everything you need to know about the new Mercedes GLS

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLS, the biggest SUV the carmaker sells, has debuted at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

If you previously had reservations about its gargantuan dimensions, it has grown even larger now, measuring 77mm longer and 22mm wider than its predecessor. Falling in line with the current Mercedes-Benz SUV corporate look that debuted with the recently launched GLE-Class, the front section of the new GLS features a prominent, chrome-plated under guard in the front apron, a bonnet with two power domes as well as distinctive headlamps underscored by multi beams with a total of 112 LEDs per headlamp.

Mercedes-Benz says the large SUV achieves cd (coefficient of drag) figures as low as 0.32 as opposed to cd 0.35 accomplished by its predecessor. The better aerodynamics help reduce fuel consumption and reduce wind noise, one of the areas on which development work focused specifically through numerous computation loops, CAE (computer-aided engineering) simulations and measurements in the wind tunnel.

The company highlights better interior space, especially in the second row of the cabin, which boasts full electrically adjustable seats. The second and third row can be lowered into the floor to increase the boot space up to 2,400l.

Further enhancements and additions to the new hulk include E-Active Body Control active suspension, a more advanced MBUX interface now with rear seat entertainment controlled through a pair of 30cm touchscreens and separate tablets added for remote control.