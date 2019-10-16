REVIEW | The 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross belongs in the shade

There is more than a hint of commonality in the brand narratives of Mitsubishi and Subaru. Both represent textbook examples of what happens when the automotive wheel of fortune turns. Or, perhaps more accurately, how a failure to innovate meaningfully leaves one vulnerable to the indiscriminate whims of change…

Think about it. Both companies enjoyed an illustrious period in motorsport. Mitsubishi and Dakar were inextricably linked. Subaru was a dominant force in the World Rally Championship (WRC). These exploits were an integral part of their marketing campaigns. Powerful statements, that imbued customers with the sense that they were getting a slice of that competitive edge in the real world.

High performance seems to no longer form significant part of the strategy in either camp. And now, both manufacturers are known for sensible, albeit dreary machines that seemingly blend into the periphery. In the local context, there are exceptions of course. The hardy Forester remains a strong seller for Subaru. The Triton stands out as a worthy pick in the Mitsubishi stable.

One struggles to make the same claim about the Eclipse Cross, although it must be said that the name inspires all manner of wordplay. A new Mitsubishi product and an eclipse are two infrequent happenings – and with the arrival of Eclipse Cross both happened.