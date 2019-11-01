REVIEW | No style but Opel’s new 2019 Combo MPV is life

The Opel Combo Life on test here isn’t the hottest car to hit the market in 2019 and it's plain to see why. It’s a tall box of a thing with little pavement appeal thanks to it being a bull-nosed van-based MPV but now fitted with carpets, windows and rear passenger seats.

But take a closer look and all manner of good basics that most people seek in flashier, less attainable cars start to jump out in stark contrast to its drab shape.

That value story is immediately communicated through its enormously spacious cabin where substantial rear leg, head, knee and shoulder room is revealed by opening either of its dual rear sliding doors.

A wheelbase measuring 2,785mm makes it handy for commercial usage but in passenger-carrying Life guise it accommodates five people on comfortable chairs, with 850l of boot space accessed from a wide opening tailgate. That said, with the rear seats folded the load volume increases to a whopping 2,126l. That’ll be hard a match for any trendy crossover or indeed a full-sized SUV.