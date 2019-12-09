Load-shedding downgraded from stage 6 to stage 4

Eskom on Monday night downgraded load-shedding from unprecedented stage 6 back to stage 4.

In a social media post, Eskom said that stage 4 will last from 10pm Monday to 11pm Tuesday.

"Eskom unreservedly apologises to South Africans for stage 6 load-shedding as we revert back to stage 4 from 10pm on Monday to 11pm on Tuesday," the tweet read.

Earlier, due to a number of factors, including wet coal, stage 6 was implemented for the first time in the country's history.