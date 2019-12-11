SHOOT OUT | 2019 Suzuki Swift Sport vs Abarth 595 Competizione

The realm of the hot hatchback: a varied and exciting space with many layers. At the top of the pecking order there are mighty brutes with fearsome outputs and sprint times that could embarrass more exotic wares. Think Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi Sport RS3.

In the middle of the pack there are milder, friendlier, contenders leaning towards sensible requirements in addition to delivering those sporty thrills. Like the evergreen Volkswagen Golf GTI.

And then we have the plucky juniors at the opposite end of the spectrum. They emphasise attainability in addition to fun – a gateway of sorts into the niche of performance motoring. Such as the duo seen here. Introducing two well-matched examples of the breed, the Suzuki Swift Sport and Abarth 595 Competizione.

They both wield 1.4-litre turbocharged engines, both employ manual transmissions, with six forward gears in the Swift and five in the Abarth. The Japanese car costs R315 900, while the Italian is dearer at R472,900, since it is the most peppered-up option in its range. But the most basic flavour starts at R327,900.

Not featured is the R365,900 Opel Corsa GSi. We did ask for one, but the manufacturer opted not to send a unit. Ostensibly because of certain observations we made in our evaluation earlier this year. Sour grapes it appears ... But the show must go on. On the agenda were three simple tasks: an acceleration test, a dynamic appraisal and a brief look at the practical elements.