REVIEW | There's not much wrong with the 2020 Citroën C5 Aircross

Understanding the past is crucial to understanding the present. Pretty sure those words were featured on a library poster. Or on an inspirational meme – and possibly accompanied by an image of Drake staring off thoughtfully into the distance.

French automaker Citroën announced the reinvigoration of its pursuits in the SA market last year. Note how we purposefully avoided describing it as a comeback.

See, the brand was still a fixture before this refreshed resolve in 2019, alongside its more active subsidiary, Peugeot. From 2016 it just opted not to import and launch new products, though still catering to the service requirements of existing owners.

Decades ago, Citroën assembled cars in the country. Both the iconic Déesse and GSX had roots locally. Geoffrey Stevens (77) worked as a quality control and methods manager at local Citroën production facilities in Pretoria, Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg between 1965 and 1975. Speaking to him at a recent enthusiasts’ club meeting, the political situation under the old regime was the reason cited for the brand’s exit. An admirably principled stand was taken. “The French government didn’t support apartheid,” said a company spokesperson after we reached out this week.

It made a return to post-democratic SA in 2001. While mainstream success appears to be an elusive attainment for Citroën, the manufacturer has its loyal followers.