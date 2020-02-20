REVIEW | The 2020 Honda Jazz Sport is woefully out of tune

Honda seems to be faring pretty steadily in the local scene. That statement needs to be qualified with perspective, of course. Looking at sales figures from December, 2019, they managed to sell 425 units.

Not as unremarkable as countrymen Subaru, with its 53 vehicles, or Mitsubishi, with its figure of 91. Meanwhile, Mazda tallied 838 and Suzuki managed 1010, third after Isuzu and Toyota if we are comparing Japanese brands only.

Accounting for the bulk of sales was the Amaze compact sedan. It might not leave your mouth agape and your eyes twinkling with delight, as the name implies, but it offers good, honest and affordable mobility. The BR-V with its seating for seven was the next popular (109), followed by the HR-V (68) and then the Jazz, of which 56 were reported sold during that period.

We can bet you that only a handful of those were the so-called Sport model, which we tested last week. Sitting at the top of the model range, the flagship Jazz left us scratching our heads with its lofty asking price (R338,900) and character that was decidedly far away from the promise of the badge stuck on the tailgate.