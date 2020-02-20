Eskom forces another round of power outages

Stage 2 rotational load-shedding will be implemented from 9am on Thursday until 6am on Saturday.

This comes hot on the heels of multiple, extended power cuts attributed to faults in various parts of Johannesburg in recent days.

Eskom announced: “We regret that Stage 2 rotational load-shedding will be implemented from 9am today until 6am on Saturday owing to the loss of three additional units overnight that has increased the shortage in capacity.

“There is a high probability that load-shedding will continue over the weekend, as there is a need to replenish reserves for the coming week.”

Eskom said its unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 11,938MW at 5.30am on Thursday, while planned maintenance was 4,654MW.

“Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity.”