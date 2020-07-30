REVIEW | 2020 BMW X5 M50i offers near 'M Competition' performance at a keener price

Performance-loving South Africans with the financial wherewithal tend to choose the top-notch models, which is why BMW didn’t bother bringing the standard X5 M to local shores.

Instead BMW offers the full-fat M Competition version as the local X5 flagship, with fire-breathing outputs of 460kW and 750Nm, and a R2,632,258 price tag.

For those who don’t need quite that much power in an SUV, the X5 M50i is a somewhat less powerful derivative priced at R1,690,084. It has the same 4.4l V8 turbo petrol engine as the M Competition but detuned to 390kW and 750Nm.

It doesn’t have the full firepower or M-car aura, but at a nearly R1m price saving the M50i is an appealing proposition for millionaires on a budget, and is hardly less satisfying to drive.

I drove these two fast X5s back to back and my take is that, unless you really want to take on Ferraris at the traffic lights, there are no unsatisfied power cravings in the M50i.

With its launch control function it covers the 0-100km/h sprint in an impressive 4.3 seconds (vs 3.8 secs for the M Competition) and reaches a governed 250km/h top speed. The M Competition’s limiter kicks in at a higher albeit quite academic 290km/h, given we have no speed-unrestricted autobahns to play on in SA.

For such a hefty vehicle the M50i delivers very hearty thrust in a standing start, scampering off more like a hot hatch than a 2.4-ton SUV. With its 750Nm maximum torque on call from just 1,800rpm, it feels punchy right across the rev range and dispatches overtaking moves with easy-going flair.

There’s some sonic venom too in the hoarse sound it makes when you select Sports mode, which also perks up the driving experience with a more sensitive throttle and using lower gears to keep the engine revving higher.

The Comfort and Eco settings dampen the car’s ebullience to a more commuting-appropriate role, though seemingly not the fuel consumption. As much as I tried to drive with a lighter foot, the big X5 quaffed petrol at the voracious rate of 17.8l / 100km in an urban/freeway mix — way higher than the factory-claimed figure.