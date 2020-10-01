REVIEW | The 2020 Mercedes GLS is an all-terrain limousine

The offroad limousine segment is a rarefied one, and if you want a luxury all-terrain vehicle with three rows of seats some of the pinnacle contenders include the BMW X7, Bentley Bentayga and the vehicle on test here: the Mercedes-Benz GLS.

The GLS is dubbed the S-class of SUVs and the new third-generation version fits the bill. It offers more comfort and luxury and space than its predecessor, having grown in size to more comfortably fit up to seven passengers.

At 5,207mm long this hulk is even larger than its main rival, the 5,151mm BMW X7. The Benz isn’t as overtly flashy as the Beemer and its giant grille, but still carries a lot of imposing gravitas behind its three-pointed star. Taking one look at its sheer size and heavily tinted rear windows, one passenger remarked that it looked like a mafia-mobile.

Humans aboard the GLS, mafioso or otherwise, will find it an impressively comfortable and refined experience. Air suspension with adaptive damping provides a wonderfully cushy ride, even on rough dirt and pothole-scarred tar, and the ride height can be set for tar or off road work at the flick of a switch.

They’ll find it sumptuous too as the vehicle whisks them along in a cocoon of silent luxury, with external sounds muted out to whisper levels. Opulence and technology are laid on thick in the roomy cabin, which sports the latest Mercedes MBUX infotainment as part of its digitised setting.

MBUX rear entertainment and a high-end Burmester audio system are optionally available to turn the cabin into a concert hall, and you’ll also pay extra for features such as keyless operation, power-closing doors, panoramic sliding roof, trailer manoeuvring assist, head-up display, massaging seats and active cruise control, to name a few.