REVIEW | The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an unforgettable screamer

Some cars require a more profound level of scrutiny and judgment. Of course, we at this publication approach all automotive subjects with the same degree of consideration, but there are certain products that prompt a session of quiet afternoon contemplation, beyond the standard scope.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS was a recent subject of this rumination, after a spirited journey that left me more than a bit dazed and bewildered.

First, though, you would be correct to ask why we are evaluating a model from the 991.2 generation of the breed, when the 992 has been in action for over a year?

Graciously, the brand wanted to reacquaint us with some of the cornerstones of the Porsche identity. It used one of these last production units of the outgoing series for that opportunity: there will undoubtedly be a new range of GT-prefixed offerings on the horizon.

By now you know that in the Porsche 911 hierarchy, the GT3 RS sits towards the top of proceedings.

Second to the turbocharged GT2 RS, this is the most extreme production derivative you can have: a no-holds-barred, unfiltered and downright ferocious testament to the expertise wielded by the Zuffenhausen firm in the area of specialised sporting machines.

One of the most hackneyed phrases used by makers of high-performance cars is underpinned by motorsport exploits. They often like to say the showroom product is a distillation of everything learned on the track. That their contender is a racer for the road.