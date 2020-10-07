Mngqithi describes working with Sundowns co-coach Mokwena as 'a blessing in disguise'

Manqoba Mngqithi has described his working relationship with Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena as “a blessing in disguise” and promised to live up to the lofty standards the cash-flush champions have become accustomed to.

Sundowns billionaire owner-chairman Patrice Motsepe showed faith in the existing members of the club's technical team when he confirmed the appointment of the duo as joint coaches at the weekend.

“Firstly I must thank the president of the club and the board of Mamelodi Sundowns for considering us,” said Mngqithi.

The two coaches will have an equal say on technical decisions but Mngqithi has been afforded the privilege of having the final word should there be an issue they cannot agree on.

They were appointed just days after irrepressible head coach Pitso Mosimane resigned and accepted an offer from Egypt giants Al Ahly at the weekend.

“Under normal circumstances people will think better coaches will come from somewhere else but they thought they would just look in at home.

“We really appreciate that and we promise to work with a lot of harmony and respect for each other to try and make sure that the team continues from where it left off.

“Working with Rulani is a blessing in disguise for me because I know of the qualities that he brings into the team,” said the 49-year-old former Lamontville Golden Arrows coach who led the KZN club to the MTN8 title just over a decade ago.

Mngqithi said the future looks bright for the young Mokwena.

“I know what he offers and the future is bright. He is a very bright young coach that must be supported.

“He is the child of Mamelodi Sundowns and Sundowns must always give as much support to him because I believe he will come right, and he will make us all proud because he is a very good coach.”

The Umzimkhulu-born coach said the players have warmed up to him and Mokwena, and he promised to deliver more silverware for the club that is still smiling from winning a domestic treble last season.

Sundowns swept almost everything on offer last season after winning Absa Premiership title, the Telkom Knockout and the Nedbank Cup.

“Everything went well and the players adapted very well to the sessions, very smooth sailing and very efficient.

“The intensity of the sessions were also very pleasing and one that I’m looking forward to. We have a very talented and professional group of players.

“To the yellow nation, we know that you believed in us. You believed that one day we can take over and we really appreciate that support.

“I promise you the yellow nation to bring the same commitment, the same willpower, the same passion and drive to make sure that Sundowns continues to deliver at the highest level and try to achieve things that maybe we have not been able to achieve before.”

Sundowns have signed more than 10 players as they bid to continue their dominance of the local game.