REVIEW | The 2020 Ford EcoSport is a real mountain goat

The Ford EcoSport is a popular sight on local roads. It is credited as one of the modern pioneers of the compact sport-utility vehicle genre. Attractive styling, a hardy demeanour, keen pricing and reasonable kit levels have held it in good stead since its inception in 2013.

In 2018 the brand released the enhanced version of the model, remedying certain deficiencies of the original. The interior had been improved significantly, while the exterior had been redrawn.

Everyone has a memory attached to a certain car. For me, this acquaintance with EcoSport 2.0 was a messy and unfortunate one. You see, my driving partner at launch projectile vomited across the cabin of the vehicle. If you grimaced at the notion of that, just imagine what my reaction was, bound by a need to remain professional, while wanting to slam on the brakes and jump into the nearest river.

Luckily, he conceded that his queasiness was not as a result of my driving ability. We are still good acquaintances and we message each other on Facebook from time to time.

Two weeks ago another drive in the EcoSport presented itself. But this time around, the memories created were decidedly more pleasant. For starters, my better half was my co-driver on this occasion. The mission was to see how the new Ambiente automatic derivative of the Ford would fare over a trek to the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg region and back.