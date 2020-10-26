REVIEW | Land Rover scores a win with new Defender

The hype surrounding the reinvented Land Rover Defender was (and remains) big. As expected, of course: the prospect of rebirthing a decades-old, iconic nameplate was always going to get fans and detractors talking.

Last month we had the opportunity to drive the model and published our impressions on September 9. We had sampled the vehicle at the Land Rover off-road experience centre in Johannesburg, over a trail named in honour of the legendary Kingsley Holgate.

Its electronic and mechanical systems worked superbly and in tandem to make mincemeat of the obstacles before us. Actually, it all seemed far too easy for the Defender. It puts paid to any reservations that the new incarnation might have gone soft, eschewing the hardy, go-anywhere persona that made the original so famous.