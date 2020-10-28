REVIEW | The 2020 Jeep Wrangler is a one-trick pony

Off-road machines with retro roots modernised for the present day. Everyone loves the genre. The Suzuki Jimny, for example: totally worth cooing over. Many will admit to secretly wanting a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, brash and obnoxious though they may appear. How about that reincarnated Land Rover Defender? The brand can barely keep up with demand.

There are some car makers, of course, who could care less about reinventing their stalwarts for the current age. The Toyota Land Cruiser comes to mind. Rudimentary, rugged and obstinately old-school. So is the Mahindra Thar, although, in its defence, there is a new one out, but its arrival in SA is yet to be confirmed. Then we have the Jeep Wrangler, a long-standing member of this fraternity. The latest, fourth-generation version was launched locally in August last year.

An opportunity to sample the two-door Sahara model presented itself recently when a resplendent yellow example arrived for testing. No mistaking its identity with anything else, the latest iteration of the famed 4x4 hangs onto those cues inspired by the 1941 original.