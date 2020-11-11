REVIEW | BMW scores an own goal with 330is Edition

You already knew things were off to a bad start when Kwesta called BMW out for allegedly thieving his hit track in their widely-circulated Gusheshe homage video earlier this year.

Any South African with ears could tell that the background music was blatantly derivative of Spirit. And it sparked a reasonable storm on social media, with concerned citizens of Twitter inquiring why the German firm opted to recreate the work of the artist instead of engaging in a collaboration.

Of course, it would be remiss to ignore that the song in question made use of a sample too. “A sample, involving permissions and royalties not an outright rip-off,” read the sharp ripostes. So, what did BMW have to say about all of this?

“We make use of a number of creative agencies and the usage rights of the composition were handled through these agencies,” a statement read. “We immediately contacted Kwesta’s team upon learning of the topic. Our agency is engaging with Kwesta and his team to discuss the matter.”

At Gerotek test facility last week we had a turn in the 2020 330is Edition, that limited-production version designed to pay respect to the great Gusheshe. And it prompted deep musings on why the association with the classic two-door is misgiven, a shameless sample whose genesis would probably want nothing to do with it.

To be fair, we need to state that the E30 325is does not exclusively hold the rights to those two letters. Remember the 318is of the E36-generation 3-Series? Or the X5 of the E53 era, with its potent 4.8is flavour, a de facto precursor to the X5 M.

Problem is, with the 330is, BMW explicitly drew a parallel to the mythical, box-shaped coupé of yesteryear. And if you are going to ride on the coat tails of such an iconic progenitor, then there had better be more than a smidgen of clout to back it up.

Is there? Unfortunately, no, is the diplomatic answer. But before we get to the reasons why, it would be improper to waste an opportunity to talk about what made the 325is so noteworthy. And what continues to make it such a special driving experience, even by current standards. A quick history lesson.

The 325is (and the 333i that preceded it) were lauded as our very own, home-grown replacements for the E30 M3, which was never officially sold locally.