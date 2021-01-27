LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Getting sensible with the Toyota Corolla Quest

If you are talking about motoring archetypes, the Toyota Corolla is to modest family sedans what the Porsche 911 is to the sports car world.

OK, fine. That cross-reference was an attempt at sprinkling some sex appeal on the Japanese nameplate. But truth be told, the Corolla in its latest iteration is a pretty dazzling thing.

And then there’s the Quest: a bit less pizazz, but truly wholesome in the areas that the average car buyer prioritises.

For the next nine months we are going to immerse ourselves in what the Corolla range has to offer. Starting with the humbler Quest, then moving on to the spiffy hatchback and saloon versions of the breed.