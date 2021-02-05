REVIEW | Stylish 2021 Nissan Qashqai Midnight Edition comes at a price

It may surprise many that there’s only been two generations of the Nissan Qashqai throughout its 16-year lifespan. The model has only had retouches to keep it abreast of changing trends; such was the brilliance of the first generation. It’s still a product that resonates with customers.

The original J1 model, with its period-specific styling of bulbous headlamps poking out from a bull-nosed front and an odd shape of a high roofline, helped to accelerate the popular SUV genre.

The J2 model’s tapered front, pronounced lower roof line and thinner glass house has given the vehicle an edgier look. It’s one of more attractive alternatives in a very congested segment. The new Midnight Edition I’ve recently spent time driving is the latest in a long list of incremental enhancements to keep it interesting and gets its nocturnal name from having a black roof, black-wind 19-inch alloys, gloss-black mirror caps and a blackened grille.

It’s a purely aesthetic treatment that doesn’t rehash any technical details.

Further differentiators are found inside the car where there are black air vents vs those with a shiny surround found in regular Qashqai models, while the seats feature Alcantara. Standard equipment includes an around-view monitor with moving-object detection, blind-spot warning, cross-traffic alert, emergency braking and forward-collision warning, and satellite navigation. You’ll also get NissanConnect 2.0, with its 17.7cm display screen that can run Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It’s still a vehicle with a usable interior space of 2,646mm of wheelbase and up to 1,585mm of cargo space with the rear seats folded down. The interior ambience is exactly what I remember: comfy and ergonomic for both city and long-haul drives.