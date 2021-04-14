REVIEW | The 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser is at home in the city

The insatiable hunger for sport-utility vehicles across the globe has seen manufacturers pandering with a plethora in all shapes and sizes.

The bigger models tend to cost a bit more than the average consumer may be able to afford, especially at this time when many are scaling down.

What are the options at the more cost-conscious end?

One brand that recently threw its hat into the ring was Toyota. You would have noticed this hat is identical to a piece of headwear from Suzuki: the Vitara Brezza.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser comes as a second installment of the partnership between Suzuki and Toyota, following the launch of the Starlet that is identical to the Suzuki Baleno.

The Urban Cruiser, which we tested last week, is an attractive vehicle. Its chrome grille echoes hints of Fortuner. The addition of standard LED-headlamps and fog lights gives further prominence to its face. A rugged theme is seen down the side, with plastic mouldings.

Rectangular lights take focus at the rear, flanking the “Urban Cruiser” moniker on the tailgate.