LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Say hello to our new Toyota Corolla Hatch

A road trip is always a great way to inaugurate the reception of a new vehicle.

And our latest long-term resident of the test garage had a proper opportunity to stretch its legs and lubricate its mechanical cockles over a jaunt from Johannesburg to Margate in KwaZulu-Natal, via Umhlanga.

Say hello to Stylish Smurf, our Toyota Corolla Hatch (1.2T XR CVT Bi-T); which joins the team for the next three months, occupying the parking spot of the Corolla Quest 1.8 Exclusive CVT.

If the “Bi-T” part of its name gave you the impression of twin-turbocharging or some other sporting promise, hang on. That acronym actually marks the inclusion of a two-tone scheme: a black lick of paint on the roof contrasting with the dazzling Caribbean Blue body choice.

Being the range-topper, it benefits from a rather dynamic 18-inch wheel choice, complementing aesthetics that are really spiffy. From all angles the Corolla looks purposeful and far removed from the notions of what the nameplate used to mean – an appliance often bought just for the sake of A-to-B mobility. It was the car that my grandfather drove.