REVIEW | 2021 Taycan Cross Turismo offers dirt-track capability

It’s a significant time for vehicle development, as most carmakers transition to electrified power trains. This era will go down in history as the one in which the bulk of high-volume manufacturers released their first series production models powered by batteries alone.

Think geneses like the Nissan Leaf, BMW i3 and Jaguar I-Pace. There are plenty more, of course, but we’ve singled-out these three models since they’ve been available for South Africans to purchase.

On the high-performance front, Porsche led the charge with the local release of its Taycan in 2020. And when we reported on the model last year, having spent a day with the Turbo S derivative, the impression was one of sheer bewilderment. Its 0-100km/h sprint time of 2.8 seconds, owed to a maximum combined output of 560kW and 1,050Nm, was stupefying. Beyond the road-shredding acceleration, it handled with the poise and agility befitting a product adorned with that golden Stuttgart crest.

Earlier this year the range expanded, with the addition of an entry-level, rear-wheel drive version. Now the Cross Turismo has landed, billed as a companion for buyers with lifestyles that lean towards the adventurous side of the spectrum.