Age, delayed judgments under the spotlight at JSC interviews

But Zondo pressed on, questioning why the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) should consider a man who was coming in “at the tail end of their career, would work for a few years and get the benefits of other judges who have served in the same position for years”.

Among the perks for retired judges is that they receive their salaries — an average of about R1.8m a year — for the rest of their lives.

Holland-Müter replied he was not after the benefits, saying “I feel in my soul I still have a lot to give back to my country”.

He told the commission he knew he would most likely not qualify to receive the full benefits of a judge and had therefore made provision for this by ensuring he would retire comfortably.

“The benefits are not a consideration on my side,” he said.

Zondo pointed out that to qualify for the full benefits, he would need to serve about 10 full years as a judge, meaning he would retire at around the age of 75.

The seasoned advocate told the commission about his long judicial history which stemmed back to the apartheid era.

Asked about his legal role in the 1980s at the height of apartheid, Holland-Müter said back then “he became disgusted with the system”, saying he discharged many of the cases that came before him as a magistrate. These were mediocre cases, which in some instances involved black men arrested during hostel raids after being found with women in their rooms.