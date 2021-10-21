REVIEW | 2021 Jaguar E-Pace is a bit of a tame house cat

You hit a starter button to awaken the 2l diesel motor that’s connected to a smooth nine-speed automatic feeding an all-wheel drive system. You couldn't want a smoother and quieter diesel motor than JLR's current crop of Ingenium four-cylinders. It produces 147kW and 430Nm but there's pronounced turbo lag.

The E-Pace launches from standstill without any aggression but once spooled it stabs forward hard enough. We tested its 0-100km/h sprint time as nine seconds, fractions shy off its manufacturer-claimed 8.4 seconds. It’s a decent runner with a 211km/h top speed.

Apart from the 430Nm torque that makes it joyously tractable, the 9.3l/100km consumption average is a boon.

The ride quality is good but not top drawer. It’s cushy enough and cruises pleasantly. The suspension also fared well enough on a couple of farm roads I took on during the test period. The damping and noise insulation ensured it glided quietly and satisfactorily over bumps.

In corners it feels pointy and well controlled with no issues.

However there isn’t that girder-strong build quality or the unmistakable air of aristocracy, and it has rather tame looks.

It smacks of the same mainstream regularity that's also on offer in most of its rivals from the German triumvirate of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. With 12 models to choose from this E-Pace D300 HSE specification is loaded with amenities and propelled by a peach of an engine but as a range it's not as left-field as Jaguars ought to be.

For the outlay a well specified, top-tier Volvo XC40 that's draped in handsome R-Design clothes is a more tantalising offer. My verdict is that the E-Pace doesn’t deliver the true essence of a Jaguar beyond the leaper that's pasted on its boot. And it’s expensive.