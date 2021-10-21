REVIEW | 2021 Jaguar E-Pace is a bit of a tame house cat
Count me among individuals who grapple with the concept of smaller Jaguars and understandably the Jaguar E-Pace tested here in D200 AWD R-Dynamic HSE specification is the British brand's move to benefit from the global compact SUV craze.
The designers have tried to recreate the slinky silhouette typical of Jaguar sedans and roadsters atop a compact crossover stencil, but it isn’t that convincing.
Earlier this year Jaguar refreshed the E-Pace inside and out with minor revisions.
Luxury permeates inside the roomy cabin. I did struggle to find my ultimate sitting position as the leather-clad electric chair squab doesn't lower enough and the multifunction steering wheel doesn't adjust for much height.
Rear passenger legroom is ample but the sloping roof might trouble really tall people. Boot space is one of the largest in the segment. The digital and touchscreen operated infotainment system is similar to other modern Jaguar Land Rover products and it gives the living quarters a tech-savvy sheen.
You hit a starter button to awaken the 2l diesel motor that’s connected to a smooth nine-speed automatic feeding an all-wheel drive system. You couldn't want a smoother and quieter diesel motor than JLR's current crop of Ingenium four-cylinders. It produces 147kW and 430Nm but there's pronounced turbo lag.
The E-Pace launches from standstill without any aggression but once spooled it stabs forward hard enough. We tested its 0-100km/h sprint time as nine seconds, fractions shy off its manufacturer-claimed 8.4 seconds. It’s a decent runner with a 211km/h top speed.
Apart from the 430Nm torque that makes it joyously tractable, the 9.3l/100km consumption average is a boon.
The ride quality is good but not top drawer. It’s cushy enough and cruises pleasantly. The suspension also fared well enough on a couple of farm roads I took on during the test period. The damping and noise insulation ensured it glided quietly and satisfactorily over bumps.
In corners it feels pointy and well controlled with no issues.
However there isn’t that girder-strong build quality or the unmistakable air of aristocracy, and it has rather tame looks.
It smacks of the same mainstream regularity that's also on offer in most of its rivals from the German triumvirate of Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. With 12 models to choose from this E-Pace D300 HSE specification is loaded with amenities and propelled by a peach of an engine but as a range it's not as left-field as Jaguars ought to be.
For the outlay a well specified, top-tier Volvo XC40 that's draped in handsome R-Design clothes is a more tantalising offer. My verdict is that the E-Pace doesn’t deliver the true essence of a Jaguar beyond the leaper that's pasted on its boot. And it’s expensive.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder turbo diesel
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 147kW
Torque: 430Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Nine-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 8.4 seconds (as claimed) 9.0 seconds (as tested)
0-100km/h: 211km/h
Fuel Consumption: 5.3l/100km (as claimed) 9.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 140g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
ABS, traction control, six airbags, USB port, air conditioning, keyless access, park distance control with surround view camera, blind spot warning, lane keep assist, auto on/off lights, folding mirrors, climate control, Bluetooth, LED lights with daytime driving running lights, rain sensing wipers, cruise control, navigation, multifunction steering wheel controls
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R934,410
Lease*: R19,948 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Jaguar E-Pace D200 AWD R-Dynamic HSE
WE LIKE:
Luxury, D200 engine
WE DISLIKE:
Styling, handling
VERDICT:
A bit too mainstream
MOTOR NEWS
star rating
***Design
****Performance
***Economy
****Ride/handling
*****Safety
***Value For Money
****Overall
Competition
Audi Q3 Sportback 40TFSI quattro S line, 132kW/320Nm — R758,500
BMW X1 SDrive20d M Sport, 140kW/400Nm — R767,592
Mercedes-Benz GLA200d AMG Line, 110kW/320Nm — R813,560
Volvo XC40 T5 AWD R-Design, 185kW/350Nm — R797,000
