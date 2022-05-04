REVIEW | 2022 VW Caddy Kombi is perfect for work and play

The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) format is one that is likely to stay relevant for a very long time to come. Simplicity is the best form of sophistication, so the saying goes, and it rings true when you consider a product like the Volkswagen Caddy Kombi.

Rectangular in shape, it might not win any beauty contests, but it was it designed to. This variant of the Caddy was built for various loads, including cargo of the human variety: a third row of (small) seats make it a suitable companion for growing families. A five-seater option with a longer wheelbase (more loading space) is also on offer. Whichever you choose, there is a wide variety of customisation options for differing applications. Volkswagen said its scope of buyers is assorted, from funeral parlours to police K9 units.

Although designers are limited by the basic template of an MPV, the visual execution of the new Caddy could be described as interesting. In Kombi guise, however, it makes no bones about its status as a working class machine – no colour-coding for the bumpers, mirrors or door handles. Instead, you get hardy black plastic trimmings. It even has to make do with halogen headlamps. Our tester wore an attractive teal shade, complemented by 16-inch alloy wheels, known in the Volkswagen catalogue as the Wien variety.