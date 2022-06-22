LONG-TERM UPDATE 3 | Our Ford Everest has plenty of space for bass

My tenure behind the wheel of Sowetan Motoring’s long term Ford Everest BiT XLT couldn’t have started at a better time. I had agreed to DJ again at the annual Freemason’s Dinner Dance and this obviously necessitated the moving of hefty sound gear that would never in a million years squeeze inside my old six-cylinder Beetle.

Even my recently flogged Fiat 500 would have struggled. The seven-seater Everest didn’t flinch. All I needed to do was fold flat the third row of seating and, boom, just like that I had a massive landing pad on which to park two large PA speakers, a heavy duty power amplifier and all the other requisite electronic paraphernalia needed to rock the cash bar.

The tailgate aperture has no annoying lip to impede the loading/unloading process while the rear and side windows are smoked, which apart from looking downright gangster certainly does help to better shield interior contents from prying eyes. All this makes the Ford Everest an exceptional load-lugger: a kind of super-sized station wagon capable of transporting your cargo pretty much anywhere.

After putting this machine’s interior real estate to the test it was time to see how the Everest coped with the rigours of the open road. I decided to put the Joburg skyline in my rearview mirror and head down the N1 highway for a week of remote working in the Mother City. The first thing that struck me was how refined this Ford is.