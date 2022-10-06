Tech Specs:
ENGINE
Type: Three-cylinder petrol
Capacity: 998cc
Power: 49kW
Torque: 89Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Five-speed manual
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Front-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: n/a
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel Consumption: 4.4l/100km (claimed); 5.1l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 92g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electric windows, electric mirrors, touchscreen infotainment system, multifunction steering wheel, central locking, USB port, stability control, ABS brakes, dual airbags, aircon, rear park distance control, front fog lights, alloy wheels
Warranty: Five years/200,000km
Service plan: Two years/30,000km
Price: R194,900
Lease*: R4,235 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months, no deposit
COMPETITION
Suzuki S-Presso 1.0 GL+, 50kW/90Nm — R161,900
Renault Kwid 1.0 Zen, 50kW/91Nm — R184,400
Toyota Agya 1.0, 49kW/89Nm — R196,100
Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion, 50kW/99Nm — R196,900
Kia Picanto 1.0 Street, 49kW/95Nm - R216,995
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 GL
WE LIKE: Fuel economy, price, easy to park
WE DISLIKE: No crash test rating yet
VERDICT: A small car with big value
Motor News star rating
Design: * * *
Performance: * * *
Economy: * * * * *
Ride: * * *
Handling: * * *
Safety: * * * *
Value For Money: * * * * *
Overall: * * * *
REVIEW | Suzuki Celerio is a small and frugal car that's big on value
Image: Supplied
Suzuki’s extensive car line-up was recently boosted with the new-generation Celerio, a pint-sized hatchback competing in the entry-level segment against rivals such as the Toyota Agya and Hyundai Atos.
While the three Celerio models have bargain-basement prices, it hasn’t been achieved by giving them bare-bones specification, especially in the range-topping GL model which squeezes a decent level of comforts into its diminutive 3,695mm length.
Cruising the urban jungle is made more pleasant with features such as a touchscreen infotainment system, four electric windows, aircon, a multifunction steering wheel and central locking. There is a single front USB port for charging devices and the infotainment has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.
Priced at R194,900, the top-spec GL is visually tarted up with front fog lights, body-coloured door handles and side mirrors and black 15-inch alloy wheels (the entry-level GA priced at R174,900 has 14-inch steel wheels).
Elbow room inside the diminutive hatchback is relatively tight, but two adults can fit into the back seat without their knees being squeezed uncomfortably against the front seats. The tiny 295l boot will cater for only small shopping expeditions, while it houses a nearly full-size spare wheel and the rear seats flip down to expand luggage space.
The Celerio’s interior is covered in hard plastics as befits its sub R200,000 price, though it’s not an unpleasantly cheap-looking environment and is jazzed up by silver highlights, while the cloth-covered seats are comfortable.
Under the nose is a three-cylinder 1.0l petrol engine. Because the car weighs a flyweight 850kg, it makes good use of its limited outputs of 49kW and 89Nm. It is a fairly nippy car around town with enough spirit to cruise open roads without struggling, and it can maintain 120km/h up most hills. Using the aircon doesn’t suck away most of the power like in some small-engined cars.
With fuel prices what they are, the winning feature of this small A-segment hatch is its parsimony. With the aid of an automatic start-stop system the test car sipped just 5.1l /100km in a combination of urban/open-road driving.
There is an automatic version of the Celerio for a R15,000 premium, but the five-speed manual tested has a very light gearshifter and clutch, making the three-pedalled Celerio effortless to stitch through busy stop-start traffic. The lightweight car scampers through corners like a rodent, and its size — aided by rear park distance control — makes it a breeze to park.
The three-cylinder engine makes a distinctive if not unpleasant thrum. Driving this car is not the quietest experience, with not much sound deadening to drown out external noises and the tyres can whoosh quite intrusively on rough-paved tar.
Being such a light car the Celerio inevitably feels somewhat lacking in substance. That said, it doesn’t feel overly flimsy and there aren’t rattles or body flexing when driving over bumps. Overall the ride is quite smooth for a short-wheelbase car and the higher-than-average 170mm ground clearance is practical.
We don’t know how the lightweight car will fare in a crash as it has no NCAP rating yet, and the previous Celerio scored zero stars. While the crash integrity of the body has yet to be determined, the car at least has dual airbags, ABS brakes and stability control — the only car in the class to have the latter safety feature.
Suzuki punts the Celerio as a small car with big value and we have no reason to dispute the catchphrase.
It won’t set any speed records but it’s another little Suzuki that punches above its weight. For students acquiring their first vehicle, or empty nesters looking to reduce their motorised running costs, this little budget city car is well priced, supremely light on fuel and has all the important comforts.
