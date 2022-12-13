Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the stylish new Mahindra XUV700.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Mahindra XUV700
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the stylish new Mahindra XUV700.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Peugeot 208
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Proton X70
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2022 Subaru WRX
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos