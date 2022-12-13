Soccer

'Clout-chasing' or 'redefining masculinity'? Rulani Mokwena heats up the socials with topless snaps

13 December 2022 - 11:40
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
The pics of Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had the streets in a mess. File photo.
The pics of Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had the streets in a mess. File photo.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had the social media streets in all kinds of a mess this week after snaps of his artsy photo shoot were shared online.

Mokwena showed his model side recently in a cover feature for lifestyle and culture publication Nounouche. In the interview Mokwena spoke about being a young coach, losing loved ones and his relationship with God.

He claimed his coaching journey has attracted a lot of jealousy.

“I have big trust issues. I’ve been betrayed far too many times. Human beings are fallible — no-one is perfect. We all have a choice to be good or bad and that’s when it gets difficult to trust people. The journey to success speaks to the road less travelled. You just have to trust God and the universe to bring the right people to you,” he said.

While many of his comments were insightful and inspirational, it was the pics from his cover shoot that got tongues wagging. Among the more racy was him wearing a jacket with no shirt and one where he is topless.

While some encouraged him to venture into modelling, others said it was “unusual for a football coach”.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Sundowns again drawn with Al Ahly in Champions League group stage

Mamelodi Sundowns have been drawn with Egyptian giants and record competition winners Al Ahly again in the Caf Champions League group stage.
Sport
1 day ago

Rulani Mokwena played 'huge role' in Bongani Zungu joining Sundowns

Even when he is back to full fitness, Bongani Zungu is not expecting to walk straight into the Mamelodi Sundowns starting line-up and command a ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

‘I want positive energy’: Mokwena says Shalulile is back for Sundowns but coy on return date

Peter Shalilule is back on the training pitch at Chloorkop, but Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was reluctant to give more details about when ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

‘He did the same with Pirates until Micho resigned’ — Fans weigh in on Mokwena taking the helm at Sundowns

Will Mokwena be a success as sole head coach at Sundowns, or is the ship sinking?
Sport
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Have Sundowns revealed a chink in their armour with Mngqithi demotion?

Opposition and neutral fans will follow the latest restructuring at Sundowns with keen interest
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi ‘refuses’ to celebrate historic African World Cup win Soccer
  2. All the remaining World Cup fixtures and times Soccer
  3. Who is a better coach than Pitso? Here's who he thinks it is Soccer
  4. Floyd Mayweather takes on SA boxing promoter over nonpayment Sport
  5. Neymar says he is unsure if he will play again with Brazil Soccer

Latest Videos

Mmamoloko Kubayi calls for state of disaster to be declared in GP after floods
'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala