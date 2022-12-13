'Clout-chasing' or 'redefining masculinity'? Rulani Mokwena heats up the socials with topless snaps

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had the social media streets in all kinds of a mess this week after snaps of his artsy photo shoot were shared online.
Mokwena showed his model side recently in a cover feature for lifestyle and culture publication Nounouche. In the interview Mokwena spoke about being a young coach, losing loved ones and his relationship with God.
He claimed his coaching journey has attracted a lot of jealousy.
“I have big trust issues. I’ve been betrayed far too many times. Human beings are fallible — no-one is perfect. We all have a choice to be good or bad and that’s when it gets difficult to trust people. The journey to success speaks to the road less travelled. You just have to trust God and the universe to bring the right people to you,” he said.
While many of his comments were insightful and inspirational, it was the pics from his cover shoot that got tongues wagging. Among the more racy was him wearing a jacket with no shirt and one where he is topless.
While some encouraged him to venture into modelling, others said it was “unusual for a football coach”.
Here's a look at some of the reactions:
