Stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday until 5am on Thursday.
Eskom announced that this was due to a shortage of generation capacity.
“Thereafter, stage 5 will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” it said.
The power utility reported that it had breakdowns which are at 16,772MW of generating capacity while that for planned maintenance has dropped to 5,807MW.
Eskom said over the past 24 hours two generation units were returned to service at Kriel power station.
“In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs. The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints,” it said.
Eskom said the increase in demand after the long weekend and the reopening of schools put additional strain on the system.
“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently,” said Eskom.
Get the candles ready – stage 6 is back
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
