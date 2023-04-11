Tech Specs
REVIEW | BMW X1 xDrive18d M Sport is a nearly perfect premium crossover
Image: Supplied
If asked which brands make a compact luxury crossover best, in the past I'd have pointed out Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi and Volvo, but not BMW.
The preceding BMW X1 models lagged rivals but this new one has real game. The segment it competes in has become fiercely competitive as consumers move away from large SUVs into less costly but plush and practical compact crossovers.
The all-important aesthetic pizazz oozes inside and out in the X1, with a blunt face and posterior no doubt inspired by the XM, and fancy letterbox style lights, a bolder kidney grille and stylish alloys. Two trim levels are on offer: xLine and M Sports while initial engines are a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol badged 18i, and a 2.0l four-cylinder diesel with an 18d moniker — the latter the subject of this test. BMW SA also plans to add a fully electric iX1 model later in the year.
You will find a good seating position for fast or languid driving and an airy cabin on a generous 2,692mm long wheelbase. I was able to fit in the rear seat behind my usual driving position with plenty of legroom to spare. The 540l boot capacity with the rear seats up is wide and deep and the loading space increases to 1,600l with seats folded down.
The cabin is mostly digital and Scandinavian in look and feel. BMW has retired the iDrive mouse controller in the X1 and mostly uses touch-operated BMW Curved screen to access menus. The screen is wide and requires a stretch to operate, but the voice-activated artificial assistant helps a lot.
Also new is a centre tunnel that acts as an armrest and houses the last semi-analogue features; the starter button, electronic parking-brake, volume toggle and driving mode selector. At the bottom is a storage bin.
Image: Supplied
On the road the diesel X1 works well with the seven-speed automatic transmission and driving modes. These engine mood-swingers are interlinked with interior ambient lighting and display graphics.
In Eco Mode the displays turn green and the engine prioritises fuel savings through gentler throttle and early gearshifts. The X1 promises an 800km-plus driving range on a single tank, and it consumed an impressively frugal 6.3l/100 average during the test period. This is close enough to BMW claims of 5.0l/100km.
In the red Sport mode the lower gears are used more and downshifts are frequent to maximise the deployment of the diesel engine's 110kW and 360Nm. It’s not the most powerful in the niche but these outputs give it healthy low-speed tractability and a performance potential of 8.9 secs 0-100km/h with a 210km/h top speed. Not necessarily sporting, I know, but it effortlessly picks up, overtakes and maintains momentum with hushed operation.
It has a generous 205mm ground clearance, but under no circumstances can it be considered a mudslinger. Its low-profile tyres and front-wheel drive-only configuration oppose driving off-road. Keep to tarmac and short gravel paths.
Prices start at R768,045 for the entry-level sDrive18i xLine. The sDrive18d M Sport test model demands R845,617. An added options package with sought-after niceties including panoramic roof, adaptive LED headlights, BMW Live cockpit professional, parking and reverse assistance with memory tracking and more shoots up the price to R955,000.
That price invites comparisons with the Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar E-Pace and Porsche Macan. Either way, the new BMW X1 feels impressive and there is little to nothing to dislike. It is among top-shelf contenders in the burgeoning compact premium crossover class.
Image: Supplied
Tech Specs
Engine
Type: Four-cylinder diesel
Capacity: 2.0
Power: 115kW
Torque: 360Nm
Transmission
Type: Seven-speed automatic
Drivetrain
Type: Front-wheel drive
Performance
Top speed: 210km/h (claimed)
0-100km/h: 8.9 sec (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 5.0l/100km (claimed); 6.3l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 132g/km
Standard features
Navigation, climate control, Bluetooth connectivity, central locking, cruise control, keyless start, stability control, ABS, sports suspension, six airbags, high-beam assist, auto on/off LED lights, rain sensor, park distance control, keyless access, drive modes, voice control
Cost of ownership
Warranty: Two years/unlimited km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R845,617
Lease*: R18,586 per month
* at 11.25% interest over 60 months no deposit
BMW X1 xDrive18d M Sport
We like:
Looks, fuel consumption, handling, comfort
We dislike:
Costly options
Verdict:
Exactly how a premium crossover should feel
Motor News
star rating
***** Design
**** Performance
***** Economy
***** Ride
***** Handling
***** Safety
**** Value For Money
**** Overall
Competition
Audi Q3 40TDI quattro S Line, 132kW/320Nm — R783,000
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5T Hybrid Veloce, 118kW/240Nm — R819,900
Lexus UX 250h EX, 135kW/188Nm — R832,900
Volvo XC40 B5 AWD Plus Bright, 183kW/350Nm — R847,400
Mercedes-Benz GLA 200d Progressive, 110kW/320Nm — R883,568
