Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara

29 May 2023 - 13:17 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she samples the all-new Suzuki Grand Vitara.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Toyota Hilux GR-Sport

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the Toyota Hilux GR-Sport
Motoring
7 hours ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Nissan X-Trail

Join the Ignition GT panel as they discuss the pros and cons of the new Nissan X-Trail.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLB

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he test drives the latest Mercedes-Benz GLB.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Hybrid Toyota Hilux and Fortuner models confirmed for South Africa New Models
  2. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives
  3. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Why our Ford Ranger XLT is the ultimate urban warrior Reviews

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...