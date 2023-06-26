Reviews

WATCH | Toyota GR86 VS Corolla Liftback TRD

26 June 2023 - 13:44 By Ignition TV

The all-new Toyota GR86 meets one of its illustrious forebears with a unique South African motorsport pedigree — the legendary Corolla Liftback TRD. Join Ignition TV presenter Thomas Falkiner as he drives these two rear-wheel drive coupés back to back. 

