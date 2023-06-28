REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws
South African consumers are living in the era of a Chinese motoring boom. Forget the laughable acts of yesteryear; the contemporary brands and products hailing from the Far East are nothing to be scoffed at — evidenced by their increasing popularity on our roads, supported by healthy monthly sales numbers.
The likes of Chery, Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), as well as Great Wall Motors (GWM) with its various divisions, seem likely to continue in their collective crusade to steal market share from long-standing players.
And there will be others joining the fray too. This week, we will be attending the reveal of a new Chinese electric car brand, dubbed Build Your Dreams (BYD). It might sound like the title of an inspirational wall mural, but based on how the manufacturer has been faring in global markets, it would be imprudent to dismiss it as a flash in the pan.
At the end of 2020, GWM sought to cash in on our national affinity for pick-ups, with the release of the P-Series. In its domestic market, GWM markets its bakkies under a sub-brand named POER. You can understand why this would not have worked in Mzansi and thankfully, P-Series was the chosen term.
While GWM had dabbled in the commercial arena with the likes of the Steed, the P-Series elevated its stock completely. The Steed earned a reputation for being simple and tough, but fell short when it came to refinement and occupant safety, employing outdated technologies and an archaic design. Although the P-Series has not achieved sales success in the realm of contenders such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara, it represents an interesting alternative.
The value-for-money aspect is a calling card, of course. We recently tested a new edition to the P-Series range in the form of the flagship LTD 4x4 automatic model. This new range-topper costs R694,950 which is what you would pay for middle-grade equivalents of its rivals.
The 2WD LS manual costs R515,950, while the 4x4 LT automatic (one tier less than the LTD) costs R640,950. Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and service plan.
Complementing the already beefy aesthetic of the P-Series, the LTD boasts further add-ons, including flared fenders, a front winch, A-pillar snorkel, steel front and rear bumpers, steel side-steps, a rear sports hoop and 18-inch wheels (painted black), wrapped in chunky off-road rubber.
Visually, the package is undeniably attractive, achieving that mean, borderline-obnoxious look that so many want in a pick-up.
Bolstering the terrain-mashing ability of the LTD is a specially-optimised off-road cruise control system, as well as a function which decreases the turning circle by 3m, to improve manoeuvrability. The 4x4 system promises a greater degree of competency over regular P-Series offerings. Selecting between 2H, 4H and 4L modes is an easy affair, performed at the touch of a button.
The front and rear differential locks are linked to specialised driving modes. Buyers with genuine outdoor ambitions can rest assured that the LTD features the correct hardware for exploring paths less travelled.
During these icy winter mornings, the remote-starting function was useful, warming up the vehicle before setting off. When we first tested the P-Series in December 2020, we were impressed by the quality feel of the interior, abounding with soft materials and decorative trims exuding quality.
The tactile plushness of the P-Series remains, but some elements in the LTD are less savoury, when referenced against more accomplished peers. For example, the silver-painted interior panels have a cheap appearance, the fascia switchgear and rotary dials do not leave a lasting sense of durability. The sound-system quality is also quite poor.
A large-diameter, four-spoke steering wheel feels good to the touch, wrapped in grainy leatherette upholstery. Softer coverings adorn the seats and door panels.
On the equipment front, just about every amenity you could want has been included. Heated seats, a 360-degree camera, comprehensive nine-inch infotainment system, seven-inch digital instrument cluster and wireless charging are among the highlights.
Most likely a consequence of the off-road tyre fitment, the LTD seemed to have a more jittery ride quality than what we recalled from previous P-Series interactions. The snorkel also causes notable aerodynamic upset at freeway speeds, which translates into significant wind noise. But you could probably live with those quirks, knowing the benefit that would be derived from the equipment.
What is less easy to forgive is the lag from the 2.0l, turbocharged diesel engine. It is severe, rearing its head in traffic, while trying to overtake and making right turns at intersections quite daunting. The unit delivers 120kW and 400Nm, paired with a buttery eight-speed automatic. Our average consumption was in the region of 10l/100km.
The gearbox is hard to fault but that engine, on the other hand, makes the prospect of LTD ownership less enticing.
Looking back at past P-Series reviews, the lag criticism against this 2.0-litre was always present.
Three years ago, the initial P-Series wowed us as a first real attempt at a more sophisticated pick-up offering from China. One could be more lenient on certain shortcomings, since our base of comparison was the old Steed.
Since then, a lot has changed in the category and if GWM wants the P-Series to be viewed in the same esteem as long-standing favourites, it would need to iron out the kinks.
That includes offering a wider variety of engine options, possibly even a six-cylinder unit that could truly rival some of the powerhouses available in the market at present.