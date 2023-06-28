REVIEW | GWM P-Series is a fair shot, but not without flaws

South African consumers are living in the era of a Chinese motoring boom. Forget the laughable acts of yesteryear; the contemporary brands and products hailing from the Far East are nothing to be scoffed at — evidenced by their increasing popularity on our roads, supported by healthy monthly sales numbers.

The likes of Chery, Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), as well as Great Wall Motors (GWM) with its various divisions, seem likely to continue in their collective crusade to steal market share from long-standing players.

And there will be others joining the fray too. This week, we will be attending the reveal of a new Chinese electric car brand, dubbed Build Your Dreams (BYD). It might sound like the title of an inspirational wall mural, but based on how the manufacturer has been faring in global markets, it would be imprudent to dismiss it as a flash in the pan.

At the end of 2020, GWM sought to cash in on our national affinity for pick-ups, with the release of the P-Series. In its domestic market, GWM markets its bakkies under a sub-brand named POER. You can understand why this would not have worked in Mzansi and thankfully, P-Series was the chosen term.

While GWM had dabbled in the commercial arena with the likes of the Steed, the P-Series elevated its stock completely. The Steed earned a reputation for being simple and tough, but fell short when it came to refinement and occupant safety, employing outdated technologies and an archaic design. Although the P-Series has not achieved sales success in the realm of contenders such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max and Nissan Navara, it represents an interesting alternative.