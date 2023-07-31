Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge

31 July 2023 - 17:47 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she drives the electric Volvo C40 Recharge.

MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQB 350.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the seductive Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Omoda C5

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the stylish new Omoda C5.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volvo C40 Recharge Reviews
  2. Winning streak 'keeps the fire going', says dominant Verstappen Motorsport
  3. BMW Motorrad Customising Championship set to reward creative riding enthusiasts news
  4. Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga declares war on potholes news
  5. Toyota to amp up EV development and technology in China news

Latest Videos

Julius Malema lifted into air in front of thousands during 10th anniversary ...
Controversial speaker says Malema is one of the ‘hottest irons’ in Africa