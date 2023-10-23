Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mini JCW Clubman Untold Edition

23 October 2023 - 11:26 By Ignition TV
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she test drives the Mini JCW Clubman Untold Edition.

MORE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 GWM P-Series LTD

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she tests the new GWM P-Series LTD.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Polo Vivo

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the VW Polo Vivo 1.6 Highline.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Jaguar I-Pace

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he sees how the latest incarnation of the long-serving Jaguar I-Pace stacks up against its ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. How battery health affects the price of used EVs Features
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Mini JCW Clubman Untold Edition Reviews
  3. What we can expect from the Japan Mobility Show 2023 Features
  4. Toyota to resume operations at halted plants from Tuesday news
  5. New limited-edition Toyota Hilux Raider has X-factor appeal New Models

Latest Videos

How an alleged fraudster tried to prevent Amazon headquarters from being built ...
Super Springbok fan KabeloGP has SA in stitches