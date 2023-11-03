REVIEW | VW Amarok Style is a premium bakkie with low thirst

The 2.0l biturbo diesel four-cylinder engine has outputs of 154kW and 500Nm, a more economical alternative to the flagship 184kW/600Nm V6 3.0l unit offered in the range.
The performance may not sizzle like the V6, but there are no unsatisfied power cravings in the four-cylinder Amarok. It has sufficient poke for easy open road cruising and good get up and go through the urban jungle, with strong mid range torque and minimal low rev lag.
Gearshift duties are efficiently managed by the 10-speed automatic and there are several modes for driving on- and off-road, including Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul and Slippery.
An 80l fuel tank ensures long ranges between fill ups and fuel economy is respectable for such a hefty lump, with the test vehicle averaging 10.2l — about 1l/100km better than the V6 Amarok. The fuel parsimony adds to the lower price as a cost-effective reason to consider the 2.0BiTDI Style over a 3.0l Amarok, if you can live with slightly fewer frills and less power.
Tech specs
ENGINE: Four-cylinder turbo diesel
Capacity: 1,996cc
Power: 154kW
Torque: 500Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: 10-speed auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: Selectable 4WD, low range transfer case
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: n/a
Fuel Consumption: 7.5l/100km (claimed), 10.2l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 195g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Stability control, ABS brakes, seven airbags, lane keeping assist, cruise control, climate control, digital instruments, infotainment system, rain sensing wipers, electrically adjustable front seats, LED daytime running lights, high beam assist, 1,148kg payload
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Four years/120,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R933,700
Lease*: R20,747 per month* at 11.75% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volkswagen Amarok 2.0BiTDI Style 4Motion
WE LIKE: Ride quality, versatility, refinement
WE DISLIKE: It’s still expensive
VERDICT: A luxury double-cab for under R1m
MOTOR NEWS star rating
Design*****
Performance ****
Economy ****
Ride ****
Handling ****
Safety *****
Value for money ****
Overall ****
Competition
Mazda BT-50 3.0 TD double-cab 4x4 Individual, 140kW/450Nm — R818,400
Nissan Navara 2.5 DTi double-cab Pro-4X 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R822,500
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double-cab 4x4 Legend auto, 150kW/500Nm — R903,400
Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD double-cab V-Cross 4x4, 140kW/450Nm — R908,600
Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo double-cab Wildtrak 4x4, 154kW/500Nm — R925,000
Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 double-cab 4x4 GR-Sport, 165kW/550Nm — R947,600
ROAD TEST
REVIEW | VW Amarok Style is a premium bakkie with low thirst
Image: Denis Droppa
Volkswagen is chasing much higher sales volumes with the second-generation Amarok bakkie than its predecessor by tripling the number of derivatives.
The new locally-built one-tonner arrived in a 15-model range of single- and double-cab bakkies in workhorse and luxury guises, covering a much wider market segment than the previous Amarok’s five-model range of double-cabs.
In the luxury lifestyle category the million rand plus Amarok 3.0l models are the top guns, but right below them is the Amarok 2.0BiTDI Style 4Motion, an executive model that offers a still-comprehensive suite of features, performance and off-road ability for R933,700.
It lacks certain driver-assist functions available in the flagship models, including blind spot assist, fatigue detection and self-parking. The Style also gets regular cruise control instead of an adaptive system that automatically maintains a safe following distance and a rear parking camera in place of a 360° camera. It lacks the smart IQ.Lights of its more expensive stablemates but comes with LED headlamps.
Other than that it lacks for little in onboard comforts and lays on leather upholstery, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, infotainment system, digital instrument panel, keyless access and start, automatic headlights with high beam assist and rain-sensing wipers.
A tow bar also comes standard and the Amarok Style 4Motion is able to carry loads up to 1,148kg (higher than its pricier brethren) and tow up to 3.5 tonnes.
The Amarok Style has the same striking presence as its stablemates, with a bolder design than the previous-generation bakkie due to an upright bonnet and narrow LED headlights. Where more expensive Amaroks wear fashion conscious 20- or 21-inch low-profile tyres, the Style rides on sensible high-profile 18s that are better suited to potholed roads and rough trails.
It has a comfortable ride for a bakkie and the bump-soaking tyres help smooth out surface scars. On bigger bumps, the Amarok has typical bakkie bounce when unladen, betraying the presence of rear leaf-spring suspension tuned to take heavy cargo.
Apart from that it is an impressively refined vehicle that feels more like an SUV than a pickup. With extensive sound deadening it rolls along quietly, with minimal engine or wind noise intruding into the cabin. It’s a solid vehicle with no judders or rattles even on harsh roads.
Light steering makes it easy to drive the big hulk on busy urban roads, though it can be a challenge to park due to its size. VW’s new bakkie has grown 96mm in length to 5,350mm and is almost two metres wide.
Image: Denis Droppa
The new Amarok’s wheelbase has grown much more than the length, resulting in a roomy cabin that provides space for four to five adults.
Except for hard plastic on the bottom section of the dashboard, the interior is a classy effort. A premium ambience is created by leather seats and soft-touch cabin surfaces with decorative stitching.
The instruments panel is digital and a large 12.3-inch infotainment screen controls most functions, with physical controls to quick access some features including a volume knob for the audio.
There is wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay connection, and for smartphone charging there are USB sockets up front, while the rear seat offers a 12V socket and 230V plug point.
The lengthened wheelbase shortens the body overhangs and results in improved off-road capability with better approach and departure angles (up to 30° at the front and 26° at the back). The wading depth has increased from 500mm to 800mm compared to the old Amarok.
The Amarok 4Motion has a fuel-saving rear-wheel drive mode but turns into a fully fledged adventurer when you twirl a knob between the front seats to 4 High or 4 Low. It has a rear diff lock and downhill assist control to handle trickier terrain and its lofty 235mm ride height easily straddles middelmannetjies.
Image: Denis Droppa
