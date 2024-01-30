Reviews

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Puma

30 January 2024 - 13:02 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the new Ford Puma crossover.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Honda Fit Hybrid

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the updated Honda Fit Hybrid.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Audi RS6 Avant Performance

Join Ignition TV presenter Juliet McGuire as she tests the Audi RS6 Avant Performance.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Mazda 2 1.5 Individual

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the updated Mazda 2 hatchback.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Peroni teams up with Ferrari in new partnership Motorsport
  2. Lamborghini revs up sustainability with renewed ‘Direzione Cor Tauri’ strategy news
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Ford Puma Reviews
  4. New Aston Martin Vantage teased ahead of February reveal New Models
  5. Botterill and Cummings fly the flag for Toyota Gazoo Racing on Dakar stage 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances