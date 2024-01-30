Politics

POLL | Does the MK Party have what it takes to win a seat in parliament?

30 January 2024 - 12:39 By Rethabile Radebe
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Some KZN religious leaders say if the IEC doesn't give the MK Party and former president Jacob Zuma a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections they will 'shut the country for good from Cape to Cairo'. File photo.
Some KZN religious leaders say if the IEC doesn't give the MK Party and former president Jacob Zuma a two-thirds majority in the national and provincial elections they will 'shut the country for good from Cape to Cairo'. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Former president Jacob Zuma's popularity has enabled him to enjoy much support but will his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party be able to win seats in parliament? 

Zuma's support is especially strong in KwaZulu-Natal, his home province.

Though it was never proved, the 2021 July riots are said to have been organised by Zuma's sympathisers after he was arrested for being in contempt of court for his refusal to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.

TimesLIVE reported religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened to shut down South Africa should the MK Party not win the upcoming elections.

During the party's election rally in the province at the weekend, religious leaders sent a scathing message to the Electoral Commission, saying: “If the 2024 elections don't give [MK party] and Nxamalala a two-thirds majority and the ANC remains in power we are going to close South Africa for good.

“We want to say to the IEC you better do it the right way or we are coming for you.”

Though a date has not been set yet for the elections, South Africans will head to the polls later this year to decide which political party will lead the country for the next five years.

After announcing he would not vote or campaign for the ANC while it was being led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other events that followed, Zuma's relationship with the ANC became murky.

The troubled relationship between Zuma and the ANC led to the former president's membership being suspended on Monday.

The ANC said this was due to numerous transgressions, including public attacks on the party and its leadership.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win elections

Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal sent a message to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), threatening that they will "shut the country for ...
News
23 hours ago

Zuma suspended: new low for ‘someone of his calibre and stature’ in ANC

Party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says MK Party is a ‘Zuma Project’ whose aim was to dislodge the ANC from power
News
16 hours ago

Zuma suspended for 'vitriolic attacks' against ANC, says Mbalula

The ANC has suspended the membership of its former president Jacob Zuma after determining he has been making vitriolic attacks against the governing ...
Politics
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ICJ judge Sebutinde says Israel leaders' ‘we will eliminate everything’ ... Politics
  2. ANC suspends Jacob Zuma’s membership Politics
  3. POLL | Do you think ICJ judge Sebutinde’s opinion in the Israel genocide case ... Politics
  4. Court orders unnecessary, judge Sebutinde says on ICJ ruling in SA's case ... Politics
  5. Joburg chief whip Sithembiso Zungu wounded in shooting at public event Politics

Latest Videos

'You are not the colour of your skin': Chris Pappas believes SA needs a leader, ...
DA's Chris Pappas weighs in on new uMkhonto we Sizwe party's chances