Former president Jacob Zuma's popularity has enabled him to enjoy much support but will his uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party be able to win seats in parliament?
Zuma's support is especially strong in KwaZulu-Natal, his home province.
Though it was never proved, the 2021 July riots are said to have been organised by Zuma's sympathisers after he was arrested for being in contempt of court for his refusal to appear before the state capture commission of inquiry.
TimesLIVE reported religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened to shut down South Africa should the MK Party not win the upcoming elections.
During the party's election rally in the province at the weekend, religious leaders sent a scathing message to the Electoral Commission, saying: “If the 2024 elections don't give [MK party] and Nxamalala a two-thirds majority and the ANC remains in power we are going to close South Africa for good.
“We want to say to the IEC you better do it the right way or we are coming for you.”
Though a date has not been set yet for the elections, South Africans will head to the polls later this year to decide which political party will lead the country for the next five years.
After announcing he would not vote or campaign for the ANC while it was being led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other events that followed, Zuma's relationship with the ANC became murky.
The troubled relationship between Zuma and the ANC led to the former president's membership being suspended on Monday.
The ANC said this was due to numerous transgressions, including public attacks on the party and its leadership.
POLL | Does the MK Party have what it takes to win a seat in parliament?
Image: Veli Nhlapo
