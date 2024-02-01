LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Farewell to our Toyota Hilux Raider X

At the recent Toyota State of the Motor Industry event, the manufacturer whet appetites with two forthcoming Hilux derivatives.

First was the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) derivative of the best-selling double-cab. An expected step, as virtually all segments today are incorporating some form of electrification to stay relevant in conversation.

More enticingly for South African consumers who love powerful, extroverted bakkies, is the prospect of the next generation Hilux GR-S. Unlike previous attempts at sporting Hilux models, this does not come across as a medium-heat effort.

Visually, you can clearly tell there is something going on: the fenders are flared, its frontal signature looks more like the American Toyota Tacoma pickup and its aggressively-patterned alloys are shod with chunky off-road tyres.