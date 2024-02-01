LONG-TERM UPDATE 5 | Farewell to our Toyota Hilux Raider X
At the recent Toyota State of the Motor Industry event, the manufacturer whet appetites with two forthcoming Hilux derivatives.
First was the mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) derivative of the best-selling double-cab. An expected step, as virtually all segments today are incorporating some form of electrification to stay relevant in conversation.
More enticingly for South African consumers who love powerful, extroverted bakkies, is the prospect of the next generation Hilux GR-S. Unlike previous attempts at sporting Hilux models, this does not come across as a medium-heat effort.
Visually, you can clearly tell there is something going on: the fenders are flared, its frontal signature looks more like the American Toyota Tacoma pickup and its aggressively-patterned alloys are shod with chunky off-road tyres.
Sadly, no inclusion of six-cylinder power, so it is not a direct sparring partner to the Ford Ranger Raptor. But at the very least it would take the fight to the Wildtrak X and Isuzu D-Max AT 35.
Of course, the razzle-dazzle of such offerings gets tongues wagging. But what helped Toyota secure 44 years of market leadership in the country, was a product offensive that stayed true to humbler virtues — uncomplicated, robust, durable and eager to work. In regular form, the stalwart Hilux embodies all those descriptors quite well.
We spent the past three months in the company of the Hilux Raider X 2.4 GD-6 4x4 automatic. It offered reacquaintance with all the hallmarks that have cemented the nameplate as a local staple. But it also opened our eyes to aspects that need addressing.
Like most manufacturers when it comes to sales mainstays, Toyota is never radical when it comes to the evolutions of the Hilux. This current version was first launched in 2016 and has seen tweaks throughout its life cycle.
The first thing they did, thankfully, was address the odd-looking underbite that stirred so much controversy. In current guise, the aesthetics of the Hilux have matured, with a strong and assertive frontal signature resembling a very large, very angry bovine. Appropriate given the agricultural suitability of the vehicle.
Having read our previous missives, you would know that Raider X trim dials in subtle differences to the standard Raider. You get fender extensions with red details, sharper bi-tone alloys, a chrome grille inlay, rear styling bar, tonneau cover and subtle Raider X badging. And that is it really. It even has “old-school” halogen headlamps.
The interior retains the standard execution of the Raider. That means charcoal textile upholstery and hard-wearing black plastics. The basics are there, including seven airbags, a colour screen infotainment system, reverse camera, manual air-conditioning, cruise control, electric windows front and rear, as well as a multi-information display for the driver.
The simplicity of analogue gauges, rotary dials and physical buttons is refreshing. But some may prefer the screen-intensive slickness of the latest Ranger.
That said, build quality of the Hilux is exceptional. Whereas our Ranger long-termer in 2023 had exhibited countless rattles (which the dealership could not effectively solve), the Japanese bakkie felt watertight.
Still, we lamented certain omissions, including the lack of vanity mirrors, plus a tailgate that had to be locked manually. You do get two useful coat hooks in the roof of the rear though, ideal for rain coats or blazers.
The tried-and-tested 2.4-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-diesel motor in the Hilux gets the job done. Outputs seem merely adequate on paper, but experienced in the real world, you realise you would be perfectly happy foregoing the potential of the 2.8 GD-6. The manual makes for greater tactility and control, of course, but the six-speed automatic made threading a bakkie through urban environments a bit less tedious. Especially in traffic.
Most of our time behind the wheel was spent commuting around town, doing the usual work-home-shops commute. Long-distance jaunts affirmed the easy cruising manner of the Hilux, happy to trundle along at the national limit, delivering respectable economy in the process.
In our last report we decided to reset the trip meter and aim for best consumption, since the engine had opened up a bit more. We were able to attain under the 10l/100km mark that our tester showed for most of its stay.
Fact is, the average Hilux demographic views the simplicity of the vehicle (in comparison to the plusher Ranger) as a core strength. Those buyers generally have no intention of buying anything other than a Hilux. Its tough credentials, unbeatable reputation for reliability and strong resale values make it an easy choice.
Pricing-wise, you are looking at R674,800 for the manual and a smidgen over R706,300 for the automatic we tested. That pegs is squarely in the realm of “middle-range” double-cabs, erring more on the workhorse side of the spectrum, but without sacrificing passenger car conveniences and comfort altogether.
Interestingly, the standard Raider double-cab is priced the same as the Raider X. So it would make sense to take the latter (if you can find a unit); given its “limited-run” status.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 5: 2023 Toyota Hilux Raider X 2.4 GD-6 4x4 automatic
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,825km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,800km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 8.4l/100km
PRAISES: The archetypal double-cab bakkie, unbreakable build quality, proven durability, strong resale values, wide Toyota dealership network
GRIPES: Certain specification omissions are noticeable, perception of theft risk, cabin not as plush as certain peers