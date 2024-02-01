“The parents of their friends are well groomed and I didn’t look the part. You realise that maybe there is a little bit of an embarrassment here but that does not stop you from going to take the next hit.”
‘I was sleeping with Satan’: former Bafana star Junaid Hartley on drug addiction
Image: Gallo Images
Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfield star Junaid Hartley has opened up about how drug addiction left him homeless and a beggar on the streets and how he turned his life around.
After an addiction of many years to ecstasy, cat and crystal meth that ruined his life, Hartley has been clean for about two years and is rebuilding his life with a job in the insurance sector and coaching football.
Wits University FC product Hartley, who had spells in Portugal with Vitoria Setubal and France with Lens, made his debut for South Africa as a 19-year-old but only went on to make five appearances for Bafana.
In this honest interview, ‘Magic Feet’ Hartley talks about the trappings of fame and fortune as a young football superstar, how he got hooked on drugs that left him as a beggar and homeless on the streets, the influence of people like Japie Motale, Steve Komphela and Pitso Mosimane and how he turned his life around.
“Magic Feet” was also part of the South African squad under coach Shakes Mashaba for the Under-20 World Cup in Malaysia in 1997 where he scored a brace against a France combination containing Mikaël Silvestre, William Gallas, Nicolas Anelka, Thierry Henry and David Trezeguet in the group stages.
“If I say I was sleeping with Satan, it will be an understatement,” Hartley said.
“Within a short space of time you lose your sanity and once you look into the mirror every morning and you don’t recognise that person any more you are in trouble. If you don’t recognise what you stand for, everything good you have done in the past is gone and you will never be able to stand up.
“The only thing in rehabilitation that made me start believing that the miracle is possible was when I went to look into the mirror and I said, 'Now you can still capture the attention of a woman'.
“My children have been unbelievable because not once have they been disrespectful towards me, but where I could see the difference was when I went to their school events — they could see, because I didn’t look the part.
In a career spanning from 1994 to 2006 Hartley, recognised as one of the most talented footballers of his generation, also turned out for Vitoria Setubal in Portugal, Seven Stars, Moroka Swallows, Ajax Cape Town and Maritzburg United.
