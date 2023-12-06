Its steering is heavier than in direct rivals. The 2.4 GD-6 motor, though suitably insulated, still has overtures of farming-type gruffness. It is a stout thing, serving up 110kW and 400Nm, returning a real-world average of 10l/100km. The Raider X is sold exclusively with this engine, in 4x4 guise, with an option of manual or automatic transmissions. Our unit is the latter, employing a six-speed unit that goes about its business with acceptable smoothness.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | Why our Toyota Hilux Raider X is the doyen of bakkies
Image: Supplied
In the past 12 months I have probably spent more time behind the steering wheels of bakkies than I have in my entire career.
Once the preserve of agriculture and other commercial activities, the breed, particularly in double-cab format, has evolved into a far more accomplished creature.
Nowadays you have families contemplating a pickup over a sport-utility vehicle or executive sedan as their chariot of choice.
High-end, well-equipped and attractively-styled contenders with six-cylinder power sources and the latest in technological conveniences are compelling choices for buyers wanting a single vehicle that does just about everything.
Image: Supplied
Consider the likes of the Ford Ranger Wildtrak 3.0 V6 4WD, which made history as the first double-cab to win a South African Car of the Year competition. We ran a Ranger in XLT guise as a long-termer this year and aside from a few relatively minor niggles, it performed flawlessly. Colleague Thomas Falkiner put it to work on long distance duties. I found it fitted quite nicely into my regular work-home-shops commuting profile, while complementing occasional countryside jaunts, family in tow.
While the Ranger is a real double-cab sophisticate, with unique accolades in the silverware cabinet, it is probably still kept up at night by the existence of a certain Japanese stalwart.
Everybody knows the Toyota Hilux has been and remains market leader from a sales perspective. Yes, there have been odd, infrequent months during which the Ranger broke that trend, but for consecutive months, nay, decades of unbroken supremacy in terms of sales volume, the Toyota is just about unbeatable.
Image: Supplied
Not wanting to be left out of the limelight as rivals offered exciting, special edition versions of their contenders to market, Toyota created the Hilux Raider X to stimulate interest. It has been in our company since November as we signedup for a three-month evaluation period.
The Raider X is pretty mild as far as special editions go. It does not boast more power, additional suspension trickery or even an impressive list of extra interior specification. What you get is quite subtle: plastic fender attachments, a chrome grille inset bar, 17-inch, diamond-cut alloys, tonneau cover and rear styling bar. And yet somehow, fellow road users — and fellow Hilux drivers obviously — still seem to notice there is a slightly different tinge to this bakkie.
Coming from the soft-surfaced, premium veneer of the Ranger, the Hilux requires a slight adjustment. I am definitely not one of those “poverty specification” sneering types on the platform formerly known as X. I can appreciate an honest, basic interior. But some may find themselves uninspired by the standard black fabric upholstery, traditional urethane steering wheel and abundance of plastics.
That said, the way things are screwed together is nothing short of excellent. You can just about believe that Toyota marketing acronym of Quality Durability and Reliability (QDR). There are absolutely no rattles or creaks. Its switchgear and rotary dials operate with the impression they were fitted to last a century. That hardy feel remains very much a hallmark of the Hilux driving experience.
Image: Supplied
Its steering is heavier than in direct rivals. The 2.4 GD-6 motor, though suitably insulated, still has overtures of farming-type gruffness. It is a stout thing, serving up 110kW and 400Nm, returning a real-world average of 10l/100km. The Raider X is sold exclusively with this engine, in 4x4 guise, with an option of manual or automatic transmissions. Our unit is the latter, employing a six-speed unit that goes about its business with acceptable smoothness.
My initial bonding period with the Raider X has been limited to town use, with highway stints here and there. Colleague Phuti Mpyane recently asked for the keys to make use of its load-lugging capabilities to transport furniture. It was a mission that seemed to go well, despite anticipation that the rear styling bar would have impeded the positioning of taller, bulkier items.
Over December, I have plans to get the Raider X nice and muddy. Just like a Hilux should look. But I would be lying if I said I drove the bakkie with an entirely carefree sense, knowing its popularity also makes it a hot prospect among thieves.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2: 2023 Toyota Hilux Raider X 2.4 GD-6 4x4 automatic
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,825km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,025km
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 10l/100km
PRAISES: Indestructible feel, torque-rich motor gets the job done, reasonable economy, Raider X trim gets curious respect from fellow Hilux owners.
GRIPES: Interior could be enlivened, basic features.
