Soccer

WATCH | Ronaldo suspended for one match for obscene gesture in Saudi game

29 February 2024 - 10:49 By Reuters
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr makes an obscene gesture after scoring their first in the Saudi Pro League match against Al Shabab at Al Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh on Sunday.
Image: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for one match after appearing to make an obscene gesture after Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the disciplinary and ethics committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday.

After the final whistle on Sunday, social media videos captured Ronaldo cupping his ear before repeatedly pumping his hand forward in front of his pelvic area.

The action appeared to be directed at the rival Al Shabab supporters.

In the background, chants of “Messi” could be heard, referencing Ronaldo's long-term football rival from Argentina, Lionel Messi.

The committee said the Portuguese star would have to pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (R51,000) to the Saudi Football Federation, and 20,000 riyals (R103,000) to Al-Shabab to cover the costs of the complaint-filing fees.

The committee said the decision is not subject to appeal.

In April last year, the 39-year-old Ronaldo appeared to grab his genitals while on his way to the dugout after the end of a league game against Al Hilal, which Al Nassr lost 2-0.

Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr as a free agent in January 2023 having been released from Manchester United in November 2022.

