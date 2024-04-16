Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new flagship Mazda CX-60 Takumi.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
REVIEW | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Mazda CX-60 Takumi
Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he tests the new flagship Mazda CX-60 Takumi.
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Isuzu MU-X
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW i5
WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 BMW iX1
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos