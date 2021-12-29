A lover, a fighter, a father, a teacher: Cape Town remembers the many faces of Tutu

Ten religious leaders walk into a City Hall. This is not the beginning of an awkward joke but rather the lasting legacy of Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s willingness to open his arms to people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Cape Town’s memorial service was characterised by the city’s religious leaders sharing the stage to commemorate a man who the city’s mayor called “The Greatest Capetonian’.

The historic city hall building, where Nelson Mandela greeted crowds upon his release, was bathed in a purple glow as religious leaders read out messages, meditations and a prayer for the departed.