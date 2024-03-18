South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu is just a “fairytale”.
Vavi was speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with politics reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa.
According to the SACP, reconfiguration means a common alliance commitment to defend and advance the developments in the country based on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which is the vision of the Freedom Charter.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | ‘Reconfiguration of the ANC alliance is a fairytale’ — Vavi
South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu is just a “fairytale”.
Vavi was speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with politics reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa.
According to the SACP, reconfiguration means a common alliance commitment to defend and advance the developments in the country based on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which is the vision of the Freedom Charter.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
PODCAST | Backing Zuma my worst mistake, says Zwelinzima Vavi
JUSTICE MALALA | The political scene desperately needs something to break the stalemate
Businesses face radical transparency shake-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos