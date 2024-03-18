Politics

WATCH | ‘Reconfiguration of the ANC alliance is a fairytale’ — Vavi

18 March 2024 - 13:10 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu is just a “fairytale”.

Vavi was speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with politics reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa.

According to the SACP, reconfiguration means a common alliance commitment to defend and advance the developments in the country based on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which is the vision of the Freedom Charter.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

PODCAST | Backing Zuma my worst mistake, says Zwelinzima Vavi

Vavi says the former president Jacob Zuma has nothing to offer poor South Africans because he failed to deliver when he had the chance
News
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA | The political scene desperately needs something to break the stalemate

On the Left and the Right, most of the parties are just poor versions of the two main parties of 1994 — the ANC and the NP
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

Businesses face radical transparency shake-up

New bill seeks greater disclosure of remuneration practices at private companies
Business Times
6 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'It's nothing shocking': Zuma's daughter Thuthukile on family's diverse ... Politics
  2. LISTEN | After elections, the ANC will be government, says Mbalula at another ... Politics
  3. ‘We are sorry to his majesty’: Siboniso Duma on his clash with Zulu prime ... Politics
  4. WATCH | ‘Reconfiguration of the ANC alliance is a fairytale’ — Vavi Politics
  5. BUDGET 2024 | R251bn to cover public servants' wage increases Politics

Latest Videos

AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing
Former Bolt driver Emmanuel Mudau hit with multiple life sentences