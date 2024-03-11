Video & Podcasts

PODCAST | 60-year-old Alvina looks back on 30 years of democracy, says ‘life was safer during apartheid’

11 March 2024 - 10:08
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alvina Mahlangu talked about her experience growing up in South Africa during apartheid, her first election, and why she believes crimes and violence against women and children were 'lower' in the country during apartheid. File photo.
Alvina Mahlangu talked about her experience growing up in South Africa during apartheid, her first election, and why she believes crimes and violence against women and children were 'lower' in the country during apartheid. File photo.
Image: 123rf

Alvina Mahlangu was born and raised in South Africa in the 1960s when apartheid was in effect. She is employed as a housekeeper for a media company.

Gogo Alvina, as she is affectionately known, spent most of her early years in Amersfoort, a tiny town in Mpumalanga, where she was born. She was unable to pay for school fees, which caused her to drop out of school in grade 6.

Mahlangu began her career as a nanny and quickly developed a love for it.

She talked about her experience growing up in South Africa during apartheid, her first election, and why she believes crimes and violence against women and children were “lower” in the country during apartheid.

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

LISTEN TO MORE:

PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy

Member of the DA and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.
Video & Podcasts
1 week ago

PODCAST | Malema speaks about socialism, xenophobia, a borderless Africa and nuclear power

South Africa will be a socialist state without provinces and will have a state-owned bank should the EFF take over the government, says Julius Malema.
Politics
1 week ago

PODCAST | WENDY KNOWLER: How do you score?

When last did you access your credit record? Best you get to grips with your profile.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | 60-year-old Alvina looks back on 30 years of democracy, says ‘life ... Video & Podcasts
  2. LISTEN | Activists slam minimum wage as ‘entrenching apartheid’s cheap black ... South Africa
  3. PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse ... Video & Podcasts
  4. WATCH | Sundowns vs Pirates – PSL is back: Arena Sports Show Ep 6 Sport
  5. WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding ... Politics

Latest Videos

Soweto Derby: Get ready with Arena Sports Show & William Shongwe
'Ukraine considers South Africa as one of our most important partners'