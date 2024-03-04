DA member and former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says she wouldn't have joined the party during the Helen Zille era.
Zille is now the DA's federal chairperson.
Phalatse was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original 30 Years of Democracy podcast.
Listen here:
PODCAST | ‘I wouldn’t have joined the DA in the Helen Zille era’: Mpho Phalatse on 30 years of democracy
Image: Veli Nhlapo
