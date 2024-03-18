Politics

PODCAST | ‘We need new leaders who are capable’ — Irfaan Mangera reflects on 30 years of democracy

18 March 2024 - 14:28
Thabo Tshabalala Multimedia producer
Irfaan Mangera is a member of Rise Mzansi's National Leadership Collective.
Image: Instagram/@irfaanmangera

Activist, youth leader and member of Rise Mzansi's National Leadership Collective Irfaan Mangera says South Africa needs new leaders who are capable of working in a progressive democracy.

Speaking on TimesLIVE's original podcast 30 Years of Democracy, Mangera shared insights into growing up a "born free", his role in activism and joining a political party.

Subscribe: iono.fmSpotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

TimesLIVE

