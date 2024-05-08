Video & Podcasts

LISTEN | Search and rescue operations continue at collapsed George building

08 May 2024 - 16:23
Rescue workers continued to scour the rubble of the collapsed building in Victoria Street on Wednesday, trying to recover workers presumed trapped in the debris. About 75 construction workers were on site when the building collapsed at about 2pm on Monday.
Image: Werner Hills

Western Cape local government and environmental affairs MEC Anton Bredell says though the 48-hour mark is approaching since the collapse of a multistorey building under construction in George, search and rescue operations will continue.

Bredell said a possible move to a recovery phase will be determined on Thursday morning.

Operations have moved to the back of the site. 

'They moved it to the back of the site because there are staircases and we hope that there is a vacuum under the staircase in which we will find people alive,” he said. 

LISTEN HERE:

As of 3pm on Wednesday afternoon, George local municipality confirmed the figures remained unchanged.

Thirty-nine of the 75 workers were still trapped and 36 people have been retrieved thus far:

  • 7 — deceased 
  • 16 — critical
  • 6 — life-threatening injuries
  • 7 — minor injuries

Volunteers, who include George residents, are helping the multidisciplinary emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly to rescue the remaining workers.

This is a developing story.

