Annie Naidoo* silently endured beatings from her husband for nearly 22 years‚ until he decided to smash a snooker ball in her face‚ leaving her blind in one eye.

Naidoo is among thousands of South African women who have suffered abuse at their hands of their partners.

Now as the 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children campaign gains momentum‚ Naidoo‚ 43‚ has for the first time broken her silence in a bid to encourage others like her to end the cycle of abuse by speaking out.

The 2016 Demographic and Health Survey of over 11‚000 households showed that 17% of younger women aged 18 to 24 had experienced violence from a partner in the 12 months before the survey – 2.1% described this as often‚ and 8% as sometimes – compared to 16.7% among women 65 years old and older.